Iconic Token (ICNQ) Market Cap Achieves $3.20 Million

Iconic Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded up 12.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. Over the last seven days, Iconic Token has traded down 56.5% against the U.S. dollar. Iconic Token has a total market cap of $3.20 million and approximately $13,894.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Iconic Token token can currently be bought for $0.39 or 0.00000716 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $256.12 or 0.00468694 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.16 or 0.00062520 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001003 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $81.21 or 0.00148608 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $444.14 or 0.00812779 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.32 or 0.00051831 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.37 or 0.00075712 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,971,158 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,171,158 tokens. Iconic Token’s official message board is medium.com/@iconicholding . Iconic Token’s official website is iconicholding.com/icnq-token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Iconic Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Iconic Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

