IG Acquisition Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:IGACU) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on March 30th

IG Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:IGACU) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, March 30th. IG Acquisition had issued 30,000,000 shares in its IPO on October 1st. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Shares of IGACU opened at $10.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.42. IG Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.87 and a fifty-two week high of $13.64.

Get IG Acquisition alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in IG Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IG Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IG Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in IG Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in IG Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $433,000.

IG Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company .The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for IG Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IG Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.