Ignition (IC) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $6.00

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. Over the last week, Ignition has traded down 19.7% against the US dollar. One Ignition token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0631 or 0.00000113 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ignition has a market cap of $88,167.61 and approximately $6.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,736.78 or 0.99874702 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00035344 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00011141 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.07 or 0.00078972 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001168 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003377 BTC.

Ignition Profile

Ignition (CRYPTO:IC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Ignition’s total supply is 1,410,901 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,397,728 tokens. Ignition’s official website is www.ignitioncoin.org . The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

