iHeartMedia Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:IHRT)

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 5,221 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,422% compared to the typical volume of 343 call options.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IHRT shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on iHeartMedia from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America downgraded iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on iHeartMedia from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of iHeartMedia in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised iHeartMedia from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. iHeartMedia presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.63.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iHeartMedia in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iHeartMedia in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 54.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 3,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 12,394.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 8,428 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IHRT traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,789. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.32. iHeartMedia has a 52-week low of $4.31 and a 52-week high of $19.10.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $935.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.48 million. On average, analysts predict that iHeartMedia will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

iHeartMedia Company Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio and Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,200 radio station affiliates.

