IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 20.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. IHS Markit updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 3.14-3.16 EPS.

Shares of INFO stock opened at $94.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.10. The company has a market cap of $37.52 billion, a PE ratio of 43.60 and a beta of 1.05. IHS Markit has a fifty-two week low of $44.81 and a fifty-two week high of $101.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This is an increase from IHS Markit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.48%.

In other news, CFO Jonathan Gear sold 11,993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total value of $1,009,450.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,529,559.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.17, for a total value of $5,124,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,335,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,429,746.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 143,970 shares of company stock worth $13,065,364. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on INFO. Royal Bank of Canada lowered IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Truist downgraded IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Argus downgraded IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on IHS Markit in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on IHS Markit from $93.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. IHS Markit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.47.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

