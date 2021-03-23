IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) Releases FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.14-3.16 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.585-4.635 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.58 billion.

IHS Markit stock opened at $94.61 on Tuesday. IHS Markit has a 12-month low of $44.81 and a 12-month high of $101.45. The stock has a market cap of $37.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.60 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. IHS Markit had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. IHS Markit’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that IHS Markit will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from IHS Markit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

INFO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus cut shares of IHS Markit from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Truist lowered shares of IHS Markit from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of IHS Markit in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of IHS Markit from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $93.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IHS Markit currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $85.47.

In other IHS Markit news, CFO Jonathan Gear sold 11,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total transaction of $1,009,450.81. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,529,559.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 11,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $1,046,422.85. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 143,970 shares of company stock worth $13,065,364. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

