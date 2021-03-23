iliad S.A. (OTCMKTS:ILIAF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

iliad S.A. (OTCMKTS:ILIAF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC raised shares of iliad from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of iliad in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

ILIAF stock opened at $181.50 on Tuesday. iliad has a 12 month low of $181.50 and a 12 month high of $185.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $182.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.45.

iliad SA provides integrated fixed and mobile telecommunications services in France and Italy. The company offers VoIP, IPTV, and flat-rate calling plans, as well as provides Freebox, a multiservice box on ADSL. As of March 31, 2020, it had 20 million subscribers in France and 5.8 million subscribers in Italy.

