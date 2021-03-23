Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Imperial Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut Imperial Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.

Get Imperial Brands alerts:

Imperial Brands stock opened at $20.66 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.83. Imperial Brands has a 12 month low of $14.42 and a 12 month high of $22.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.649 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.57%. This is a boost from Imperial Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. Imperial Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.94%.

Imperial Brands Company Profile

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, as well as oral nicotine and heated tobacco products.

Recommended Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.