Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 45,084 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 558,147 shares.The stock last traded at $23.56 and had previously closed at $23.48.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IMO shares. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays raised shares of Imperial Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Imperial Oil from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.23.

The firm has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.36 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.16 and its 200 day moving average is $16.02.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). Imperial Oil had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Imperial Oil Limited will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.1712 dividend. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is 40.96%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMO. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Imperial Oil in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.35% of the company’s stock.

About Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

