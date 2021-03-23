IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) Rating Reiterated by Leede Jones Gab

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Leede Jones Gab in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered IMV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of IMV in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on IMV from $7.00 to $5.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IMV has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.31.

Shares of IMV stock opened at $3.07 on Thursday. IMV has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $6.82. The firm has a market cap of $207.62 million, a PE ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.72 and a 200-day moving average of $3.48. The company has a quick ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. IMV had a negative return on equity of 180.04% and a negative net margin of 9,661.54%. As a group, equities analysts predict that IMV will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in IMV during the fourth quarter worth $190,000. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IMV by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 47,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 9,145 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of IMV by 508.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 92,000 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of IMV by 1,747.5% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 9,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IMV during the fourth quarter worth $519,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

IMV Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is developing cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases, including COVID-19. The company's delivery platform (DPX) programs immune cells directly within the human body to produce robust, specific, and sustained target killing capabilities.

