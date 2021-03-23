Incent Price Up 21.2% Over Last Week (INCNT)

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded 35.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 23rd. One Incent token can currently be purchased for $0.0318 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular exchanges. Incent has a market capitalization of $1.46 million and approximately $60.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Incent has traded up 21.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $260.21 or 0.00466503 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.48 or 0.00063604 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001008 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.38 or 0.00147685 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.25 or 0.00054227 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $431.11 or 0.00772890 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.33 or 0.00075893 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Incent Token Profile

Incent launched on September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,016,425 tokens. The official website for Incent is incent.com . Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Incent

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Incent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Incent using one of the exchanges listed above.

