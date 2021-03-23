Inchcape (LON:INCH) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $606.18

Shares of Inchcape plc (LON:INCH) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 606.18 ($7.92) and traded as high as GBX 767 ($10.02). Inchcape shares last traded at GBX 748.50 ($9.78), with a volume of 427,963 shares.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 718.92 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 606.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.38, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of £2.94 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.03.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.90 ($0.09) per share. This represents a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

In other Inchcape news, insider Till Vestring purchased 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 718 ($9.38) per share, for a total transaction of £2,441.20 ($3,189.44).

Inchcape Company Profile

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. The company engages in the sale and distribution of new and used cars, and parts. It also provides aftersales service, body shop repairs, and parts sales; and finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and Africa.

