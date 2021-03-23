Independence Wealth Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Independence Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,270 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 12.3% of Independence Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Independence Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV now owns 403,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $11,727,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 48,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 10,255 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Hawaii raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 668,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,161,000 after purchasing an additional 8,032 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.74. The company had a trading volume of 10,014,676 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.83.

