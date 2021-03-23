Independence Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $6.08 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Independence Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for about 13.6% of Independence Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Independence Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $6,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 103.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,874,000 after buying an additional 29,600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,327,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $274,900,000 after buying an additional 57,130 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 33.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 35.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after buying an additional 7,198 shares during the period.

Shares of IWD stock traded down $0.74 on Tuesday, hitting $150.20. The company had a trading volume of 159,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,897,317. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $145.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.16. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $84.11 and a twelve month high of $153.73.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

