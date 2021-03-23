Indexed Finance One Day Trading Volume Reaches $287,880.00 (NDX)

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 23rd. One Indexed Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.89 or 0.00008856 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Indexed Finance has traded 18.5% lower against the dollar. Indexed Finance has a market capitalization of $4.18 million and $287,880.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $259.50 or 0.00469920 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.49 or 0.00064274 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001049 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $78.01 or 0.00141269 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.04 or 0.00054400 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $433.17 or 0.00784413 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.55 or 0.00075237 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Indexed Finance Profile

Indexed Finance was first traded on December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Buying and Selling Indexed Finance

