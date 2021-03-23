Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) Given New $4.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $2.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.89% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on INFI. Zacks Investment Research raised Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler started coverage on Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Truist began coverage on Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $4.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $5.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.38.

INFI opened at $3.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.25. The firm has a market cap of $233.71 million, a PE ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 2.40. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $5.98.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,358.77% and a negative net margin of 2,592.65%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Infinity Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 5,848,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total transaction of $24,212,872.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 13.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 165,024.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 41,256 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,215,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,698,000 after purchasing an additional 429,041 shares during the period. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 976,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748 shares during the period. Finally, Callan Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.66% of the company’s stock.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. It offers IPI-549, an orally administered, clinical-stage, immuno-oncology product candidate that selectively inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study.

