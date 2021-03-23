Injective Protocol Trading 5.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (INJ)

Injective Protocol (CURRENCY:INJ) traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. Injective Protocol has a market capitalization of $184.04 million and $27.49 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Injective Protocol has traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar. One Injective Protocol token can currently be purchased for $11.74 or 0.00021479 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $256.23 or 0.00468651 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.18 or 0.00062510 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.54 or 0.00149129 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $442.61 or 0.00809525 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00051775 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.13 or 0.00075227 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,670,862 tokens. The official website for Injective Protocol is injectiveprotocol.com . Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @InjectiveLabs

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Injective Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Injective Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Injective Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

