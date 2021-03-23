Ink (INK) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $127,433.00

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 23rd. Over the last seven days, Ink has traded 13.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ink has a total market cap of $796,967.26 and $127,433.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ink token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ink alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $257.54 or 0.00466484 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.18 or 0.00063717 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.36 or 0.00150985 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.31 or 0.00053089 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $433.98 or 0.00786088 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.68 or 0.00075499 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Ink Profile

Ink’s genesis date was October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 tokens. The official website for Ink is ink.one . The official message board for Ink is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ink Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ink using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.