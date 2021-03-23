Insider Buying: Australian United Investment Company Limited (ASX:AUI) Insider Buys 3,117 Shares of Stock

Australian United Investment Company Limited (ASX:AUI) insider Charles Goode bought 3,117 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$8.94 ($6.39) per share, for a total transaction of A$27,878.45 ($19,913.18).

The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of A$7.61.

The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. Australian United Investment’s payout ratio is 137.65%.

Australian United Investment Company Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client-focused equity portfolio for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia. It also invests in banks and other financials, healthcare, consumers, Infrastructure, transport, mining and energy.

