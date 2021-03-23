Insider Buying: Newcrest Mining Limited (ASX:NCM) Insider Buys 4,150 Shares of Stock

Newcrest Mining Limited (ASX:NCM) insider Sally-Anne Layman purchased 4,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$24.24 ($17.31) per share, for a total transaction of A$100,587.70 ($71,848.36).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.56, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of A$28.00.

Get Newcrest Mining alerts:

The company also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.1938 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a yield of 0.75%. This is an increase from Newcrest Mining’s previous Interim dividend of $0.11. Newcrest Mining’s dividend payout ratio is 36.64%.

Newcrest Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, mine operation, and sale of gold and gold/copper concentrates. It is also involved in the exploration of silver deposits. The company primarily owns and operates mines and projects located in Cadia and Telfer, Australia; and Lihir, Papua New Guinea.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Newcrest Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newcrest Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.