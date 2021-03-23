Insider Selling: Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) EVP Sells 13,550 Shares of Stock

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) EVP Joseph P. Boyle sold 13,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $1,498,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,483,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,610,696.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ COLM traded down $3.17 on Tuesday, hitting $105.56. 314,804 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,175. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.89 and its 200 day moving average is $91.68. Columbia Sportswear has a 52 week low of $57.16 and a 52 week high of $112.40. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 57.37, a P/E/G ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.72.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $915.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.40 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 7.30%. On average, equities analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is presently 22.03%.

Columbia Sportswear declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the textile maker to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COLM. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 47.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 126,174 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,976,000 after purchasing an additional 40,503 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 13.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 66,813 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,811,000 after acquiring an additional 7,723 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 3.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 87,997 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,654,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 13.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,772 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 3.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 146,756 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,765,000 after acquiring an additional 4,727 shares in the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on COLM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Columbia Sportswear presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.10.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

