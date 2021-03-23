Insider Selling: ENGlobal Co. (NASDAQ:ENG) Director Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

ENGlobal Co. (NASDAQ:ENG) Director David W. Gent sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $102,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 360,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,845,073.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ENG traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 884,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,281,468. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.23. ENGlobal Co. has a 12 month low of $0.58 and a 12 month high of $9.40. The stock has a market cap of $128.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.72 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of ENGlobal from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENG. Creative Planning increased its position in ENGlobal by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 185,841 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 24,500 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in ENGlobal during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in ENGlobal during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Patron Partners Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ENGlobal during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

About ENGlobal

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineered modular solutions and professional services primarily to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM); and Automation segments. The EPCM segment offers engineering services and fabrication relating to the development, management, and execution of projects requiring professional engineering and related project management services primarily to the energy industry, which include conceptual studies, project definition, cost estimating, engineering design, environmental compliance, material procurement, project management, and construction management.

