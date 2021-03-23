Insider Selling: First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) Senior Officer Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.58, for a total transaction of C$205,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$514,500.

Shares of FR traded down C$1.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$19.93. 676,285 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,625,147. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of C$8.33 and a 1-year high of C$30.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.42 billion and a PE ratio of 193.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$21.85 and a 200 day moving average of C$16.70.

FR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Sunday, January 17th. TD Securities downgraded shares of First Majestic Silver to a “hold” rating and set a C$23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. The company holds 100% interests in San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 17 concessions covering an area of 57,656 hectares located in Sonora; and La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

