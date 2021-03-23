Insider Selling: iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) EVP Sells 1,373 Shares of Stock

iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) EVP Glen Daniel Weinstein sold 1,373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $171,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,154,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of IRBT traded down $5.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $117.96. The stock had a trading volume of 405,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,192,966. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.48. iRobot Co. has a 1-year low of $37.01 and a 1-year high of $197.40.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $544.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.07 million. iRobot had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 11.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that iRobot Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iRobot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iRobot by 5,146.2% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in iRobot by 211.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in iRobot in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iRobot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IRBT shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on iRobot from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded iRobot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James downgraded iRobot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Northland Securities increased their price target on iRobot from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.63.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Root robots to help children learn how to code. The company sells its products through distributor and retail sales channels, as well as through online stores and resellers.

