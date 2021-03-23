Insider Selling: Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Insider Sells 331 Shares of Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) insider Jonathan Sheena sold 331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $34,768.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 447,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,032,080.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jonathan Sheena also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 10th, Jonathan Sheena sold 703 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.32, for a total value of $68,415.96.

On Thursday, February 25th, Jonathan Sheena sold 1,038 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total value of $110,744.22.

Shares of NTRA stock traded down $3.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $100.35. The company had a trading volume of 529,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.68. Natera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.00 and a twelve month high of $127.19. The company has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.16 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.52.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical research company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.28). Natera had a negative net margin of 52.11% and a negative return on equity of 53.39%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NTRA shares. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Natera from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Truist assumed coverage on Natera in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Natera from $87.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Natera from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.33.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTRA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,502,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Natera by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,237,294 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $620,736,000 after purchasing an additional 717,481 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Natera by 39.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,268,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $91,610,000 after purchasing an additional 359,181 shares during the last quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Natera in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,343,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Natera in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,806,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

