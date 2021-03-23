Insider Selling: Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Major Shareholder Sells 4,500 Shares of Stock

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 4,500 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $28,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,131,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,571,075. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

OCSL stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.16. 780,072 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 660,432. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.46. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 12 month low of $2.39 and a 12 month high of $6.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $868.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 1.45.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 27.40%. The firm had revenue of $38.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.86 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.79%. This is a positive change from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 94.12%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OCSL shares. Hovde Group started coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.25 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.63.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. 53.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

