Insider Selling: Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Major Shareholder Sells 4,500 Shares of Stock

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 4,500 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $28,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,131,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,571,075. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
OCSL stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.16. 780,072 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 660,432. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.46. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 12 month low of $2.39 and a 12 month high of $6.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $868.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 1.45.
Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 27.40%. The firm had revenue of $38.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.86 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OCSL shares. Hovde Group started coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.25 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.63.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. 53.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Oaktree Specialty Lending
Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.
