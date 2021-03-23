Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Stock Position Raised by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,249 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.13% of Insmed worth $4,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Insmed in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Insmed by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Insmed in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Insmed in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $361,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:INSM opened at $37.59 on Tuesday. Insmed Incorporated has a 1-year low of $12.63 and a 1-year high of $45.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of -14.46 and a beta of 2.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.51 and its 200-day moving average is $36.61. The company has a current ratio of 7.95, a quick ratio of 7.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.33). Insmed had a negative return on equity of 79.58% and a negative net margin of 145.14%. The firm had revenue of $41.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.59) EPS. Insmed’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Insmed Incorporated will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

INSM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Insmed from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Insmed in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Insmed from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Insmed from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.13.

In related news, insider Christine A. Pellizzari sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total value of $398,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 150,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,009,246.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christine A. Pellizzari sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.04, for a total value of $114,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,857,952.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,562 shares of company stock worth $5,119,510 in the last three months. 4.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

