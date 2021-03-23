Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Silicon Valley Capital Partners

Silicon Valley Capital Partners reduced its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,778 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,363 shares during the period. Intel accounts for about 0.3% of Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings in Intel were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 15,443 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Intel by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,296 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Intel by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,880 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 27,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.69.

INTC stock traded down $1.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.39. 1,341,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,769,578. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $66.38.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.54%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

