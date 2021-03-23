InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,886 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.09% of InterContinental Hotels Group worth $11,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IHG. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the fourth quarter valued at $696,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the third quarter valued at $535,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the fourth quarter valued at $608,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 197,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,861,000 after acquiring an additional 8,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the fourth quarter valued at $460,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IHG opened at $68.90 on Tuesday. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a 52-week low of $29.71 and a 52-week high of $75.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.97. The firm has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.34.

IHG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Peel Hunt cut InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. InterContinental Hotels Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

About InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts, avid hotels, voco hotels, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Regent Hotels & Resorts, Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, Atwell Suites, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Hotel Indigo, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, and Candlewood Suites.

