Interfor Co. (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Interfor Co. (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.40.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities downgraded shares of Interfor to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Interfor from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Interfor from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Interfor from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Interfor from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS IFSPF opened at $22.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.48. Interfor has a 12-month low of $3.58 and a 12-month high of $24.13.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

