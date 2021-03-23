International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Bought by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,913,144 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 240,377 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.33% of International Business Machines worth $366,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 852.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

IBM stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $131.02. The stock had a trading volume of 59,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,982,186. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $90.56 and a 1-year high of $135.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $122.80 and a 200 day moving average of $122.26.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $20.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.59 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.90%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.