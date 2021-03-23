International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. decreased its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,053 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 794 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 852.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 55.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IBM stock opened at $130.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $116.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.26. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.56 and a fifty-two week high of $135.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The firm had revenue of $20.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.90%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

