International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Acquired by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 27.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,276 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,536 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.05% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $5,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IFF. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter worth about $180,913,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,081,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,097,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,471 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,879,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $857,573,000 after acquiring an additional 542,623 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter worth about $46,781,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 266.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 559,468 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,893,000 after purchasing an additional 406,677 shares during the last quarter. 94.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Societe Generale upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.60.

Shares of NYSE IFF opened at $137.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.11, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.14 and a 12 month high of $143.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.13. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.92%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

Read More: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.