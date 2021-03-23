Interpace Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDXG) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.72

Shares of Interpace Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXG) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.72 and traded as high as $5.28. Interpace Biosciences shares last traded at $5.06, with a volume of 12,231 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on IDXG shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Interpace Biosciences from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Interpace Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $20.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.64 and its 200-day moving average is $3.72.

Interpace Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDXG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The business services provider reported ($1.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $8.25 million for the quarter. Interpace Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 251.52% and a negative net margin of 115.30%. Analysts predict that Interpace Biosciences, Inc. will post -5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Peter Kamin purchased 83,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.12 per share, with a total value of $259,740.00. Company insiders own 54.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Interpace Biosciences stock. Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Interpace Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 284,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $880,000. Interpace Biosciences accounts for about 0.9% of Stonepine Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Stonepine Capital Management LLC owned about 7.04% of Interpace Biosciences as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 17.13% of the company’s stock.

Interpace Biosciences, Inc provides molecular diagnostic tests, bioinformatics, and pathology services for evaluating cancer risk in the United States. The company offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion genomic test that helps physicians better assess risk of pancreaticobiliary cancers using its PathFinderTG platform; and ThyGeNEXT, an oncogenic mutation panel to identify malignant thyroid nodules.

