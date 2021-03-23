Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (TSE:ITP) Director Sells C$145,603.00 in Stock

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (TSE:ITP) Director Robert J. Foster sold 5,000 shares of Intertape Polymer Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.12, for a total value of C$145,603.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,342,459.66.

Shares of Intertape Polymer Group stock traded up C$0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$29.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 336,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,645. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.99, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$24.95 and its 200-day moving average price is C$21.31. The firm has a market cap of C$1.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07. Intertape Polymer Group Inc. has a one year low of C$7.49 and a one year high of C$31.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. This is a positive change from Intertape Polymer Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. Intertape Polymer Group’s payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from C$30.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. National Bank Financial raised Intertape Polymer Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from C$25.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$36.00 price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$34.19.

Intertape Polymer Group Company Profile

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions in Canada, Germany, the United States, and internationally. Its paper and film based tapes include pressure-sensitive and water-activated carton sealing tapes; industrial and specialty tapes, such as double-coated, duct, electrical and electronic, filament, flatback, foil, paper, polyethylene, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and stencil products; and complementary packaging systems.

