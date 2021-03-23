Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Holdings Lifted by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC grew its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 339.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,574 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,664 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $8,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Intuit by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,773,875 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,573,057,000 after purchasing an additional 527,143 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 7.0% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,762,244 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,227,281,000 after acquiring an additional 245,406 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,504,005 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,330,997,000 after acquiring an additional 152,823 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,034,014 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,152,471,000 after acquiring an additional 41,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,649,068 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $864,152,000 after acquiring an additional 99,012 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INTU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $418.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $375.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $458.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $426.05.

In related news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 4,093 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.56, for a total transaction of $1,549,446.08. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 412 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total value of $156,242.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,886.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,420 shares of company stock valued at $2,876,094. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Intuit stock traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $384.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,494,537. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.89, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $393.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $360.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.68 and a 1-year high of $423.74.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. Intuit’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

