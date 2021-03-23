Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Purchased by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 142.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,747 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,353 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $7,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 27,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,673,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 9,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RSP traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $138.41. The stock had a trading volume of 232,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,751,298. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.56 and a fifty-two week high of $142.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.65.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

