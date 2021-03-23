Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) Stake Boosted by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 446,358 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,962 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.62% of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF worth $14,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAB. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $31.99 on Tuesday. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.39 and a fifty-two week high of $33.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.13.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

