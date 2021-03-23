Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Stock Holdings Reduced by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,434 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $4,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,110,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 72,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,666,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,515,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,228,000 after acquiring an additional 49,185 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 73,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,722,000 after acquiring an additional 7,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF alerts:

Shares of GSY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.48. 300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 603,452. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.55 and its 200-day moving average is $50.55. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 52 week low of $47.92 and a 52 week high of $50.60.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.