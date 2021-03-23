Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for March, 23rd (ALXN, AMAL, ASMB, AVO, AZUL, BURL, GOL, GSK, HMSNF, HPGLY)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, March 23rd:

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) was downgraded by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. The firm currently has $156.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $196.00.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $17.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $18.50.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB)

was downgraded by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. They currently have $8.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $9.00.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $22.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $16.00.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating. Morgan Stanley currently has $15.20 target price on the stock.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $314.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $304.00.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating. The firm currently has $5.90 target price on the stock.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) was downgraded by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) was downgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating.

MorphoSys (OTCMKTS:MPSYF) was downgraded by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating.

SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “SSE PLC is engaged in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The Company also stores and distributes natural gas and provides other energy-related services. It operates a telecommunications network that offers bandwidth and capacity to companies, public sector organizations, Internet service providers, and others. SSE PLC, formerly known as Scottish and Southern Energy plc, is based in Perth, the United Kingdom. “

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions. The Company offers end-to-end cloud-based technology platform to conduct electronic commerce, across in-store, online and mobile channels. StoneCo Ltd. is based in Sao Paulo, Brazil. “

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Protara Therapeutics Inc. is committed to identifying and advancing transformative therapies for rare and specialty diseases. The company’s portfolio includes, TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy being developed for the treatment of lymphatic malformations, and intravenous Choline Chloride, an investigational phospholipid substrate replacement therapy for the treatment of intestinal failure associated liver disease. Protara Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as ArTara Therapeutics, is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) was downgraded by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. The firm currently has $18.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $21.00.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) was downgraded by analysts at China Renaissance Securities Ltd. from a buy rating to a hold rating. China Renaissance Securities Ltd. currently has $29.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $18.00.

Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Ubisoft Entertainment operates in parts of Europe, Canada and the United States and its primary activities are the production, publishing and distribution of interactive entertainment products. Products include video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons, literary, multimedia, audio-visual products, cinematographic and television works. Some of its brands are Driver, Anno, Endwar and Tom Clancy. “

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) was downgraded by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. SVB Leerink LLC currently has $148.00 price target on the stock.

