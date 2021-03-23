Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March, 23rd (AMTI, BOX, CRK, CSIQ, DVN, EOG, FANG, HES, LQDA, MRO)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, March 23rd:

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $38.00 to $75.00.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) had its price target raised by DA Davidson from $18.00 to $25.00.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $8.00 to $7.00.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $71.00 to $63.00.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $24.00 to $29.00.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $72.00 to $88.00.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $82.00 to $100.00.

Hess (NYSE:HES) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $72.00 to $84.00.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $6.00 to $5.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $9.00 to $12.00.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $65.00 to $70.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) had its price target boosted by Truist from $69.00 to $74.00.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $18.00 to $28.00.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $154.00 to $196.00.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $7.50 to $10.50.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $23.00 to $25.00.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $3.50 to $4.75.

