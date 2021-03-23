Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Carvana (CVNA)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Carvana (NYSE: CVNA):

3/17/2021 – Carvana had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $350.00 to $375.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/11/2021 – Carvana had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $350.00 to $375.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Carvana was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $420.00 price target on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Carvana had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $250.00 to $290.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

3/3/2021 – Carvana was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $331.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Carvana’s vertically integrated, online platform for buying and selling cars provides a seamless customer experience and vast vehicle selection. Its patented vehicle vending machines also offer a unique experience. There is an accelerated shift to online used-car sales with consumers’ increasing comfort in purchasing big ticket items online amid coronavirus woes. Carvana is witnessing impressive top-line growth on the back of the red-hot used car market and rising adoption of online shopping. However, the company has not yet turned a profit amid rising capital and selling, general & distribution (SG&A) expenses. Carvana’s rising debt levels also play a spoilsport. Stiff competition in the used-car market may pose a threat to Carvana’s long-term prospects. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance at the moment.”

3/2/2021 – Carvana had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $305.00 to $350.00.

3/1/2021 – Carvana had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $250.00 to $336.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Carvana was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $420.00 price target on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Carvana had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $250.00 to $290.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Carvana had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $214.00 to $275.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/23/2021 – Carvana had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $250.00 to $336.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/16/2021 – Carvana had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $285.00 to $325.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/28/2021 – Carvana had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $280.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/28/2021 – Carvana had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $250.00 to $305.00.

Carvana stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $274.17. 1,515,346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,535,050. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 3.18. Carvana Co. has a 12 month low of $39.90 and a 12 month high of $323.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $283.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.57. The company has a market cap of $47.23 billion, a PE ratio of -100.43 and a beta of 2.52.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.07. Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 43.19%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.83, for a total transaction of $29,083.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,083. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 1,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.66, for a total transaction of $500,162.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 200 shares in the company, valued at $62,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 692,580 shares of company stock valued at $194,605,316. Insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CVNA. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Carvana in the third quarter worth $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carvana in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, CNB Bank increased its position in shares of Carvana by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.41% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

