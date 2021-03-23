Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Knight-Swift Transportation (KNX)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE: KNX):
- 3/17/2021 – Knight-Swift Transportation had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a $49.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $47.00.
- 3/16/2021 – Knight-Swift Transportation had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $56.00.
- 3/11/2021 – Knight-Swift Transportation was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $49.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $47.00.
- 3/10/2021 – Knight-Swift Transportation was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $56.00.
- 3/10/2021 – Knight-Swift Transportation was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $46.00.
- 3/4/2021 – Knight-Swift Transportation was upgraded by analysts at KCG Holdings, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $46.00.
- 3/4/2021 – Knight-Swift Transportation was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $46.00.
- 3/4/2021 – Knight-Swift Transportation was upgraded by analysts at Knight Equity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $46.00.
- 1/28/2021 – Knight-Swift Transportation had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $47.00 to $52.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
KNX traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,470,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,846,943. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.19. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.31 and a 12-month high of $47.44.
Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 6.97%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KNX. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,783,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $325,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842,716 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,036,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 471.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,067,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,650,000 after acquiring an additional 880,790 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,889,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $120,859,000 after acquiring an additional 845,740 shares during the period. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 502.3% during the 3rd quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 933,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,994,000 after acquiring an additional 778,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.
Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.
