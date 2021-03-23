Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Knight-Swift Transportation (KNX)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE: KNX):

3/17/2021 – Knight-Swift Transportation had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a $49.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $47.00.

3/16/2021 – Knight-Swift Transportation had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $56.00.

3/11/2021 – Knight-Swift Transportation was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $49.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $47.00.

3/10/2021 – Knight-Swift Transportation was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $56.00.

3/10/2021 – Knight-Swift Transportation was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $46.00.

3/4/2021 – Knight-Swift Transportation was upgraded by analysts at KCG Holdings, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $46.00.

1/28/2021 – Knight-Swift Transportation had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $47.00 to $52.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

KNX traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,470,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,846,943. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.19. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.31 and a 12-month high of $47.44.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 6.97%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is currently 14.75%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KNX. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,783,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $325,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842,716 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,036,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 471.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,067,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,650,000 after acquiring an additional 880,790 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,889,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $120,859,000 after acquiring an additional 845,740 shares during the period. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 502.3% during the 3rd quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 933,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,994,000 after acquiring an additional 778,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

