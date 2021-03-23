Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for TransAlta (TAC)

TransAlta (NYSE: TAC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/19/2021 – TransAlta had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $17.50 to $18.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/5/2021 – TransAlta was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “TransAlta is Canada’s largest non-regulated electric generation and marketing company. “

3/5/2021 – TransAlta had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.

3/4/2021 – TransAlta had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $11.00 to $13.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – TransAlta had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $11.00 to $12.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – TransAlta was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “TransAlta is Canada’s largest non-regulated electric generation and marketing company. “

2/9/2021 – TransAlta had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $12.00 to $13.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – TransAlta had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.

NYSE:TAC traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.11. The stock had a trading volume of 298,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,680. TransAlta Co. has a twelve month low of $3.95 and a twelve month high of $9.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.41 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.45.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $417.45 million during the quarter. TransAlta had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 4.95%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TransAlta Co. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This is an increase from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. TransAlta’s payout ratio is currently -155.56%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in TransAlta by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 33,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in TransAlta during the third quarter valued at approximately $380,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in TransAlta by 5.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 443,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 23,484 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TransAlta in the third quarter valued at about $501,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TransAlta by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,299,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,991,000 after purchasing an additional 77,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.13% of the company’s stock.

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, and Energy Marketing segments. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

