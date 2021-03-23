Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Heritage-Crystal Clean (HCCI)

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ: HCCI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 3/11/2021 – Heritage-Crystal Clean had its price target raised by analysts at Barrington Research from $23.00 to $33.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/9/2021 – Heritage-Crystal Clean had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $19.00 to $34.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/4/2021 – Heritage-Crystal Clean had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $21.00 to $32.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/3/2021 – Heritage-Crystal Clean had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $19.00 to $34.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/2/2021 – Heritage-Crystal Clean was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.
- 2/15/2021 – Heritage-Crystal Clean was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “HERITAGE-CRYSTAL CLEAN, LLC, headquartered in Elgin, Illinois, is a privately-held marketing and sales Company that concentrates on servicing the automotive repair, commercial and industrial marketplaces, primarily in the Midwest and Eastern States. “
Shares of HCCI traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,516. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc has a 12-month low of $12.60 and a 12-month high of $30.00. The stock has a market cap of $604.12 million, a PE ratio of 125.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.29 and its 200 day moving average is $20.44.
Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 1.08%. The company had revenue of $132.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.31 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance services industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.
Recommended Story: What are earnings reports?
Receive News & Ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.