Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Heritage-Crystal Clean (HCCI)

3/11/2021 – Heritage-Crystal Clean had its price target raised by analysts at Barrington Research from $23.00 to $33.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/9/2021 – Heritage-Crystal Clean had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $19.00 to $34.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Heritage-Crystal Clean had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $21.00 to $32.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/3/2021 – Heritage-Crystal Clean had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $19.00 to $34.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/2/2021 – Heritage-Crystal Clean was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

2/15/2021 – Heritage-Crystal Clean was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “HERITAGE-CRYSTAL CLEAN, LLC, headquartered in Elgin, Illinois, is a privately-held marketing and sales Company that concentrates on servicing the automotive repair, commercial and industrial marketplaces, primarily in the Midwest and Eastern States. “

Shares of HCCI traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,516. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc has a 12-month low of $12.60 and a 12-month high of $30.00. The stock has a market cap of $604.12 million, a PE ratio of 125.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.29 and its 200 day moving average is $20.44.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 1.08%. The company had revenue of $132.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.31 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 125,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 20,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 3.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.56% of the company’s stock.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance services industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

