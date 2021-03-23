Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Total (NYSE:TOT)

Total Se (NYSE:TOT) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 7,593 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,335% compared to the average volume of 529 call options.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TOT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Total in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Total presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.29.

Shares of Total stock traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.28. 71,689 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,580,686. Total has a 12-month low of $28.17 and a 12-month high of $50.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.99, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The company had revenue of $37.94 billion during the quarter. Total had a positive return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. On average, analysts forecast that Total will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.567 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Total’s payout ratio is 52.74%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TOT. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Total during the 1st quarter worth $169,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Total by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 153,477 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,264,000 after purchasing an additional 9,019 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Total by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,119 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in Total in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,033,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Total by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,044,140 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $104,413,000 after purchasing an additional 462,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

Total Company Profile

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

