Investors Buy High Volume of Mid-America Apartment Communities Call Options (NYSE:MAA)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 2,383 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,195% compared to the typical daily volume of 184 call options.

In other news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total value of $25,690.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,025,440.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total value of $49,033.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,319,263.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,387 shares of company stock worth $294,818 in the last ninety days. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MAA shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Scotiabank raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.09.

NYSE MAA traded up $1.24 on Tuesday, hitting $144.00. 14,222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 713,765. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $137.52 and a 200-day moving average of $126.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $146.65. The stock has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.35 and a beta of 0.66.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.19. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 19.22%. The company had revenue of $423.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

