Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR)

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 1,025 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 659% compared to the average daily volume of 135 call options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ProQR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

PRQR traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $5.42. The stock had a trading volume of 15,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,360. ProQR Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $7.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.93 and a 200-day moving average of $4.59. The company has a current ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 8.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $271.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 0.73.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts anticipate that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 14.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 95,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares during the period. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Golden Green Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. 55.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ProQR Therapeutics

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. It is primarily developing sepofarsen that is in phase II/III illuminate trial for treating leber's congenital amaurosis 10 disease; QR-421a, which is in phase 1/2 stellar trial for usher syndrome type 2 and non-syndromic retinitis pigmentosa; QR-1123 that is in phase 1/2 aurora trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and QR-504a, which is in first clinical trial for the treatment of fuchs endothelial corneal dystrophy.

