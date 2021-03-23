Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Brunswick (NYSE:BC)

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 2,786 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,351% compared to the typical daily volume of 192 call options.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BC shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Brunswick from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Brunswick from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Brunswick from $105.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.21.

In other Brunswick news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total value of $321,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BC. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 2,114.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BC traded down $2.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $96.38. The company had a trading volume of 9,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,888. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.77. Brunswick has a 1-year low of $25.22 and a 1-year high of $107.85. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.45 and a 200-day moving average of $77.17.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.30. Brunswick had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Brunswick’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Brunswick will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.94%.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

