Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Brunswick (NYSE:BC)

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 2,786 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,351% compared to the typical daily volume of 192 call options.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BC shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Brunswick from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Brunswick from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Brunswick from $105.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.21.
In other Brunswick news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total value of $321,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
NYSE BC traded down $2.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $96.38. The company had a trading volume of 9,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,888. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.77. Brunswick has a 1-year low of $25.22 and a 1-year high of $107.85. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.45 and a 200-day moving average of $77.17.
Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.30. Brunswick had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Brunswick’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Brunswick will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.94%.
Brunswick Company Profile
Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.
Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.