Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) PT Lowered to $36.00

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at SVB Leerink from $50.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 21.76% from the company’s current price.

IONS has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.91.

Shares of NASDAQ IONS traded down $9.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.01. 85,159 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 915,732. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $39.32 and a fifty-two week high of $64.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 10.37 and a quick ratio of 10.28. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 96.00 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.17.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($2.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($2.68). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 7.82%. As a group, analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 28,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total transaction of $1,805,945.42. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,818.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total value of $2,142,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 30,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,664.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,229 shares of company stock valued at $4,918,137 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IONS. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 50,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 18.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

